‘Let’s Dance’ with Foo Fighters: Dave Grohl compares upcoming album to classic David Bowie record
Credit: Brantley GutierrezAre you ready to dance with Foo Fighters?
In an interview with 98.7 FM in Los Angeles, frontman Dave Grohl likened the upcoming Foos record to David Bowie‘s classic 1983 effort, Let’s Dance.
“It’s weird because it’s almost like a dance record in a weird way,” Grohl explained. “Not like an EDM, disco, modern dance record…It’s got groove, man.”
“To me, it’s like our David Bowie’s Let’s Dance record,” he continued. “That’s what we wanted to make…We were, like, ‘Yeah, let’s make this really up, fun record.’”
Grohl added that their forthcoming album, the follow-up to 2017’s Concrete and Gold, is “filled with these anthemic, huge sing-along rock songs.”
Also during the interview, Grohl and his mother, Virginia, spoke about their upcoming documentary series based on her book From Cradle to Stage. He also shared his love for Post Malone‘s Nirvana tribute stream, which featured Blink-182‘s Travis Barker on drums.
