‘Let It Go!’ – Disney Guests Just Can’t Wait

Riders at Disneyland and Disney World are apparently participating in a disgusting new trend.

If someone tells you “the kids are pooped,” it may not mean what you would normally think.

They are actually defecating, while standing in line – so that they don’t lose their spot.

One Reddit user wrote, “I am in the queue for [Rise of the Resistance at Disney World] and someone let their kid take a dump on the floor and then they just walked out and left it- WTF?”

Another Redditor who claims to have worked near the ride confirmed, writing, “For the skeptics… this actually happened. Fun fact: This was one of 3 s**t-related incidents at Rise today. Less fun fact: I was here for all 3 of them.”

Disney guests can wait in line for Rise of the Resistance, the Star Wars-themed attraction, for more than an hour-and-a-half.

Workers in the Magic Kingdom, and other areas of the famed parks, say they’d rather you ask for their help to keep your place in line.

