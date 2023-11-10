Less Than 1% of Veterans Who Need a Service Dog Receive One – Here’s How to Help

November 11th is Veterans Day, a time devoted to honoring those who have served in the US armed forces. And, as psychiatric service dogs are especially becoming more common among veterans, they often face an uphill battle, when it comes to acquiring one, for PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder), or TBI (Traumatic Brain Injury) or other post-combat mental health challenges.

But it doesn’t have to be Veterans Day, to help. You or I can help get a vet a service dog – while finding forever homes for shelter dogs, at the same time. And we can do it, any day at all.

HERE’S HOW WE CAN HELP: AmericanHumane.org

American Humane’s Pups4Patriots™ program finds dogs in search of forever homes and trains them to be lifesaving service dogs for veterans with Post-Traumatic Stress or Traumatic Brain Injury. They work with DAV (Disabled American Veterans), and more.

All dogs are trained according to American Humane’s new service dog standards – an approach developed by a Scientific Advisory Committee of scientists, veteran experts, mental health professionals, animal welfare specialists, veterinarians, dog trainers and other key advocates.

These standards are designed to maximize the efficacy of the service dog as a treatment method for veterans with PTS and TBI.

American Humane offers exceptionally trained service dogs to veterans in need, at no cost to the veteran, and oversees intensive hands-on training sessions to cultivate the important connection between the veteran and his or her new service dog. Creating a welcoming environment conducive to this bonding process is crucial to the success of our program.

Research shows that specially trained PTS service dogs can reduce stress and anxiety levels, mitigate depression, ease social reintegration, provide comfort and restore confidence for affected veterans.

To discover which states have the most psychiatric service dog prescriptions, Veterinarians.org teamed up with CertaPet, one of the first telehealth platforms to offer psychiatric service dog consultations to clients:

1. California

2. New York

3. Florida

4. Virginia

5. Texas

6. Colorado

7. New Jersey

8. Massachusetts

9. Washington

10. Illinois

Seven out of ten of the states in our ranking are also states with the highest number of veterans... like our own Illinois.

Prairie Conlon, LCMHC, LPC, NCC, and Clinical Director of CertaPet shares more information, as a military spouse, herself: “When you’re at home and your spouse deploys it can be really difficult – that’s when anxiety and worry can be overwhelming and overpowering. Having that animal there can fill that space. They notice a difference in their chemical balance, and being a bonded member of their pack they want to intervene and interfere.”

To see the entire report, click here.