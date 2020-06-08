Leon Bridges shares new anti-racism song, “Sweeter”

Columbia RecordsLeon Bridges has debuted a mellow new single, “Sweeter,” reflecting on racism from the perspective of a black man taking his last breath, just as George Floyd did on Memorial Day.
Bridges shared the new song, which features fellow singer Terrace Martin, on Instagram, detailing his personal experience with racism as an adolescent.
“Growing up in Texas I have personally experienced racism, my friends have experienced racism. From adolescence, we’re taught how to conduct ourselves when we encounter police to avoid the consequences of being racially profiled,” the Columbia Records signee wrote.
“I have been numb for too long, calloused when it came to the issues of police brutality,” he continued. “The death of George Floyd was the straw that broke the camels back for me.”
“It was the first time I wept for a man I never met,” he added. “I am George Floyd, my brothers are George Floyd, and my sisters are George Floyd.
He proclaimed, “I cannot and will not be silent any longer.”
Floyd died May 25 after former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes late last month.
By Rachel George
