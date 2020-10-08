Lena Waithe’s BET drama ‘Twenties’ picked up by BBC; hosting new digital series with Zerina Akers
Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BETLena Waithe‘s BET drama Twenties has been picked up by the BBC.
According to Variety, the Waithe-created series will debut on BBC Three this fall as part of the ViacomCBS International Studios Distribution’s original scripted content slate.
Waithe shared the news on Twitter, captioning an image of the announcement, “Well this is exciting. @TWENTIESonBET going global.”
Created by Waithe while in her early twenties, the series follows the life of a “queer black girl” named Hattie who has big dreams of becoming a writer. She’s joined by her two heterosexual best friends, Nia and Marie, who are also trying to succeed in their careers as they navigate life.
Other titles licensed to broadcast overseas as part of the new deal include Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan, which aired on Nickelodeon in February, and two of Perry’s BET series: his comedy-drama Sistas and his White House soap drama The Oval.
Additionally, Waithe has been tapped to kick-off a brand new digital series called Create Change presented by Adobe.
This new series is designed to bring diverse creators together from different disciplines so they can share how “they’re using creativity to feel empowered, inspired, and make an impact through their work.”
For the premiere episode, Waithe will sit down with Black is King costume designer Zerina Akers to discuss all things creative and the significance of having a black owned major fashion house.
For more information and future guests, go to Creative Cloud.
By Candice Williams
Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.