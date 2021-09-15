Legislation Proposed To Solidify ISBE’s Recognition Revocation Power

Legislation is being proposed that would solidify the Illinois state Board of Education’s right to enforce health guidelines in schools. The ISBE is currently enforcing the state’s school indoor mask mandate using the authority of Governor J.B. Pritzker. A new bill would give the ISBE their own authority to enforce public health measures. Among the proposed powers are the ability to revoke the recognition of schools, to prohibit school boards from contradicting state health policies, and to require private schools to follow the same health guidelines as public schools.