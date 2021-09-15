      Weather Alert

Legislation Proposed To Solidify ISBE’s Recognition Revocation Power

Sep 15, 2021 @ 4:48pm

Legislation is being proposed that would solidify the Illinois state Board of Education’s right to enforce health guidelines in schools. The ISBE is currently enforcing the state’s school indoor mask mandate using the authority of Governor J.B. Pritzker. A new bill would give the ISBE their own authority to enforce public health measures. Among the proposed powers are the ability to revoke the recognition of schools, to prohibit school boards from contradicting state health policies, and to require private schools to follow the same health guidelines as public schools.

Popular Posts
Cereals no longer available in stores!
4,000-Year-Old Remains Found in Golf Course Pond - Headed for Museum
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's Why Teens Are Actually Designed to Mumble.
9/11 The Time Line
Jana Kramer & Jay Cutler Pose for First Photo Together During a Night Out
Connect With Us Listen To Us On