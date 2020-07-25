      Weather Alert

Legendary TV Host, Regis Philbin Passed Away At Age 88

Jul 25, 2020 @ 2:46pm

Beloved and legendary TV host, Regis Philbin has passed away at 88.

You may remember him as the host of Live! with Regis and Kathie Lee later becoming Live! with Regis and Kelly, before he left in 2011 after 23 years on-air.

Regis Philbin was also the original host of Who Wants to Be a Millionaire?, Million Dollar Password, the first season of America’s Got Talent, and stints as co-host on Rachael Ray.

You can read more from a statement from his family HERE.

