Legal troubles for the maker of the video game, fortnite

Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the maker of the online video game, Fortnite, for allegedly stealing his famous Carlton dance from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. He claims the company, Epic Games, ripped off the dance from the hit 90s sitcom to create a similar move in Fortnite called the Fresh emote. Ribeiro filed a similar suit against the maker of the NBA 2K video game series. He says he’s in the middle of copyrighting the Carlton. Rapper 2 Milly just filed a lawsuit against Epic Games earlier this month, accusing the company of ripping off his famous Milly Rock dance.