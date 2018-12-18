Legal troubles for the maker of the video game, fortnite
By Carol McGowan
Dec 18, 2018 @ 6:39 AM
Actor Alfonso Ribeiro is suing the maker of the online video game, Fortnite, for allegedly stealing his famous Carlton dance from the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.  He claims the company, Epic Games, ripped off the dance from the hit 90s sitcom to create a similar move in Fortnite called the Fresh emote.  Ribeiro filed a similar suit against the maker of the NBA 2K video game series.  He says he’s in the middle of copyrighting the Carlton.  Rapper 2 Milly just filed a lawsuit against Epic Games earlier this month, accusing the company of ripping off his famous Milly Rock dance.

