Left-Handed? It’s More Rare Than We Realize – Here’s WHY

How does someone become left-handed? We’re learning a lot more about the so-called “southpaw.”

A new study shows that tubulins, unique proteins which build the internal skeletons of cells, play a role in determining left-right brain asymmetry – and influence which hand is dominant.

Tubulins are long, tube-like filaments. They control the shapes and movements of cells, and impact which hand is dominant. That’s because they form cilia, or hair-like objects, in the membrane that directs the flow of fluids during human development.

The study analyzed data from 313,271 right-handed and 38,043 left-handed individuals. It has discovered that variants in the tubulin gene were 2.7 times more likely, among those who were left-handed.

Are you ambidextrous, or do you know anyone who is?

Did you know that a disproportionate number of American presidents have been left-handed?

Billy Ray Cyrus and Glen Campbell are some famous lefty country star guitarists. Some invert the string order, some don’t (not so for those two).