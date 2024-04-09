98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Left-Handed? It’s More Rare Than We Realize – Here’s WHY

April 9, 2024 11:00AM CDT
How does someone  become left-handed?  We’re learning a lot more about the so-called “southpaw.”

A new study shows that tubulins, unique proteins which build the internal skeletons of cells, play a role in determining left-right brain asymmetry – and influence which hand is dominant.

Tubulins are long, tube-like filaments.  They control the shapes and movements of cells, and impact which hand is dominant.  That’s because they form cilia, or hair-like objects, in the membrane that directs the flow of fluids during human development.

The study analyzed data from 313,271 right-handed and 38,043 left-handed individuals.  It has discovered that variants in the tubulin gene were 2.7 times more likely, among those who were left-handed.

(Learn more, here:  Study Finds)

Are you ambidextrous, or do you know anyone who is?

Did you know that a disproportionate number of American presidents have been left-handed?

Billy Ray Cyrus and Glen Campbell are some famous lefty country star guitarists.  Some invert the string order, some don’t (not so for those two).

