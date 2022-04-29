Left Behind Science Project… Small Item – BIG Problem – Bomb Squad

You can never be too careful. The Bomb Squad and Emergency Service Unit were called to the MTA bus depot in New Springville, New York, late Monday night (April 25th) after a suspicious object was found on a bus. Luckily, the item turned out to be harmless. A source says the investigation speculated the object was a science project that went haywire after a child left the display on the bus. The item was thought to be a possible bomb at first because it had canisters containing a liquid, wires, and a clock.
(Silive.com)