Lee Brice Scores Eighth No. 1

Sep 30, 2020 @ 9:11am
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Recording artist Lee Brice performs onstage in the HGTV Lodge at CMA Music Fest on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV)

Lee Brice is celebrating the success of his latest single. “One of them Girls” is number one this week on the Mediabase and Billboard Country Airplay charts. It’s Brice’s eighth number-one single. “One of Them Girls” is the lead single on Brice’s upcoming studio album, ‘Hey World,’ due out November 20th.

