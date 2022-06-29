Lee Brice Releases the R3hab Remix of ‘Soul’ Featuring Blanco Brown

Lee Brice has released the R3HAB Remix (featuring Blanco Brown) of his current Top 30 single, “Soul” – the #1 most added single at Country Radio upon impact is from Brice’s highly acclaimed album ‘Hey World‘.
The upbeat R3HAB remix features Brown, and that seems to make it more of a summer anthem.
Recently, Brice kicked off his ‘Label Me Proud Tour.’
Brice will bring “Soul” to 23 markets, throwing a party for fans who have been begging for live music.
On tour with Brice this summer are Michael Ray and Jackson Dean.
On select dates, Tyler Farr and Tim Montana will make appearances.