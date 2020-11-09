Lee Brice Positive For COVID-19
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Recording artist Lee Brice performs onstage in the HGTV Lodge at CMA Music Fest on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV)
Lee Brice will be sitting this year’s CMA Awards out after testing positive for COVID-19. The star was tested ahead of rehearsal for the annual awards show. His rep says he tested positive for the virus without experiencing any symptoms. Brice will quarantine at home until he’s given the all-clear from his doctors. The 2020 CMA Awards air live this Wednesday from Nashville.