      Weather Alert

Lee Brice Positive For COVID-19

Nov 9, 2020 @ 7:34am
NASHVILLE, TN - JUNE 08: Recording artist Lee Brice performs onstage in the HGTV Lodge at CMA Music Fest on June 8, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Davis/Getty Images for HGTV)

Lee Brice will be sitting this year’s CMA Awards out after testing positive for COVID-19. The star was tested ahead of rehearsal for the annual awards show. His rep says he tested positive for the virus without experiencing any symptoms. Brice will quarantine at home until he’s given the all-clear from his doctors. The 2020 CMA Awards air live this Wednesday from Nashville.

TAGS
#COVID-19 Lee Brice
Popular Posts
Restaurant Spotlight: Knights of Columbus Holy Trinity Council #4400 1813 East Cass Street in Joliet
Kenny Chesney, Jennifer Aniston, George Clooney, Headline Veterans Day Auction
Restaurant Spotlight: Jerrie's Dogs & More
Fatal Accident in Will County Leads to Three Deaths
Jill Biden May Be the First First Lady to Have Full-Time Job That Isn't in the White House