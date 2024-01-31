Lee Brice has new collab + video coming Friday

Lee Brice is teaming up with Christian music duo for KING & COUNTRY for a new song, “Checking In.”

The track is off the soundtrack of the forthcoming movie Unsung Hero, which is inspired by the family of KING & COUNTRY’s Joel and Luke Smallbone.

“Checking In” and its accompanying music video drop Friday, February 2, while Unsung Hero will hit theaters nationwide April 26.

Lee’s latest album is 2020’s Hey World, which spawned the #1 hits “One of Them Girls” and “Memory I Don’t Mess With.”

You can catch Lee on his headlining Me & My Guitar tour, which kicks off February 1 in Beaver Creek, Colorado. For tickets and a full list of dates, head to Lee’s website.

