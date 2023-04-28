LEE BRICE EARNS DAYTIME EMMY AWARDS NOMINATION

Lee Brice has scored his first-ever Daytime Emmy Awards nomination. He appeared on the PBS Primetime series American Anthems, which honors everyday heroes who have overcome adversity and go on to make lasting positive impacts in their communities. His original song, “Pocket Change,” written alongside Billy Montana and Adam Wood, mirrors the inspiring story of Ashley Ruiz – a “hope dealer” that pays for laundry services in low-income communities.

Lee said, “What can I say? I’m completely stunned. I never once thought I’d be an Emmy nominee! I had a great time working with ‘American Anthems’ and meeting such an inspiring person like Ashley really puts life and everything we take for granted into perspective. On behalf of myself, Billy and Adam, I just want to say thank you so much for this incredible recognition.”

The Daytime Emmy Awards telecast will air live on CBS and Paramount + on June 16th.

