LEE BRICE ANNOUNCES THE ‘ME & MY GUITAR’ TOUR

Lee Brice will head across the country for the Me & My Guitar tour starting in February 2024.

The singer announced Monday (November 6th) that his trek will kick off in Beaver Creek, Co on February 1st and hit cities like Wheeling, WV; Lancaster, PA; Colorodo Springs, CO; and Santa Fe, NM before he wraps things up in Ivins, Utah on March 30th and Effingham on March 8th and Bloomington on the 9th Tickets go on sale Friday (November 10th).

