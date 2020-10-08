Ledisi scores her first career #1 with “Anything for You”
Erika Goldring/Getty ImagesLedisi lands her first #1 on Billboard’s Adult R&B Songs radio airplay chart for her single, “Anything for You.”
This marks a milestone accomplishment for the neo-soul singer, achieving her first #1 after over a decade in the music industry.
“Wowww God. My first #1 Adult R&B Song on the Billboard chart Wow!!!” Ledisi captioned on Instagram. “Thank You RADIO!!! Thank You Everyone!!”
She continued thanking the song’s co-writers and producers Rex Rideout and Jairus Mozee, her husband Ron T. Young and Grammy-winning artist PJ Morton, who later joined her for a duet of the song.
“Again, thank you. My first #1 @billboard! Over a decade in this industry and on my record label. I am so Grateful,” she continued in another post. “Thanks for the texts and phone calls. Thank You Radio! WE Thank YOU! #godisgood.”
“Anything For You” comes from Ledisi’s latest album, The Wild Card, which dropped in August.
In her career, Ledisi has logged 17 total entries on the Adult R&B Songs chart, starting with her 2005 single, “My Sensitivity (Gets in the Way),” featuring Boney James. Other singles that placed on the chart include 2011’s “Pieces of Me” and 2014’s “I Blame You.”
“Anything For You” also marks Ledisi’s highest-charting entry on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Airplay chart. The song’s video is also currently trending on YouTube with over two million views and counting.
By Rachel George
