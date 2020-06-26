LeBron James Rookie To Be Most Valuable Modern Card
CLEVELAND, OH - JUNE 09: LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts against the Golden State Warriors in Game 4 of the 2017 NBA Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on June 9, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
A basketball trading card is closing in on a million dollars in value. The Action Network reports the rare LeBron James 2003-2004 Upper Deck Exquisite rookie, one of 23 ever produced, has a high bid of 960-thousand dollars in a Goldin Auctions sale. There are still 23 days left. The previous record for a modern day card was the signed 2009 rookie of MLB superstar Mike Trout, which sold for over 922-thousand dollars in May. Signed by King James himself, the pricey collector’s item also features a piece of a patch from his rookie season Cleveland Cavaliers jersey and is graded nine-point-five out of ten. Here’s the complete story from the NY POST.