LeBron James reveals Space Jam 2 title on social media
Harry How/Getty ImagesLeBron James is giving fans more details on the highly anticipated Space Jam sequel.
In a new Instagram post, James revealed the title of the forthcoming movie, which is a follow-up to the beloved 1996 film led by Michael Jordan.
In the Boomerang IG post, the Los Angeles Lakers star gives a slight nod and grin to the camera while wearing a hat with the original movie’s logo and “A New Legacy” written under it. It’s safe to say the new film will be officially be titled Space Jam: A New Legacy.
Although James’ caption didn’t reveal much, he did note the film will still be released in “2021.”
In the original 90s classic, Jordan starred alongside Wayne Knight and Bill Murray. In the new installment, Don Cheadle and Sonequa Martin-Green will join James.
Space Jam: A New Legacy is directed by Malcolm D. Lee and co-written and co-produced by Black Panther‘s Ryan Coogler. The film is expected to hit theaters on July 21, 2021.
