Learn the inside story behind Soundgarden’s “Black Hole Sun” in excerpt from upcoming Chris Cornell biography
Steve Jennings/WireImageLater this month, writer and music journalist Corbin Reiff will release a new book titled Total F***ing Godhead, a biography on the late Chris Cornell. Ahead of its arrival, you can check out an excerpt from the book on Billboard.com.
The excerpt is from a chapter detailing the recording of Soundgarden‘s multi-platinum 1994 album Superunknown and the creation of the band’s signature single, “Black Hole Sun.”
Reiff describes how “Black Hole Sun” first came together after producer Michael Beinhorn suggested that Cornell, who was going through a songwriting slump, stop writing music he thought “appealed to Soundgarden fans,” and focus on writing something inspired by what he was currently listening to, which included The Beatles and Cream.
With that fresh advice, Cornell sent Beinhorn a new tape, which included “Black Hole Sun.”
“‘Black Hole Sun’ was a breathtaking revelation for Beinhorn,” Reiff writes. “‘I played it fifteen times in a row,’ the producer said. ‘Once I pulled myself away from it, I called him, and when he picked up, the first thing I said to him was, ‘You’re a f***ing genius!’”
“Chris was surprised,” the excerpt continues. “He was like, ‘Oh, do you like it?’ I was like, ‘Do I like it? It’s one of the best songs I’ve ever heard!’”
Total F***ing Godhead is due out July 28.
By Josh Johnson
