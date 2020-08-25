Learn fun facts about White Reaper with “Real Long Time” pop-up video
Credit: Grace LillashWhite Reaper shares all sorts of fun facts with a new video for the band’s current single, “Real Long Time.”
The clip takes the original “Real Long Time” video, which premiered last summer, and adds little trivia bubbles in the style of those classic VH1 “pop-up” videos. For example, you’ll learn by watching that White Reaper’s hometown of Louisville, Kentucky, produces 90 percent of the disco balls in the United States.
You can watch the “pop-up” edition of “Real Long Time” streaming now on YouTube.
“Real Long Time,” a track off White Reaper’s 2019 album You Deserve Love, currently sits in the top 20 on Billboard‘s Alternative Airplay chart. It’s the follow-up single to “Might Be Right,” which made it to number one on the ranking.
By Josh Johnson
