Learn about frogs, wildflowers and wool with the Forest Preserve District of Will County
The Forest Preserve District of Will County has scheduled upcoming programs ranging from frogs and longhouse living to wildflowers and wool. Program registration is available via the District’s online Event Calendar at ReconnectWithNature.org. Zoom links will be sent upon registration. Face masks are required for in-person programs. Here is the lineup:
Companion Planting (Zoom Webinar): 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, online. Free, ages 13 or older. Contact phone, 815.886.1467.
You may have heard of companion planting with the three sisters – corn, beans and squash – but there are so many other great companions that benefit from this technique. Learn how to naturally fight garden pests, increase yields and support biodiversity with companion plants. Registration is required.
Frogs of Will County (Zoom Webinar): 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 28, online. Free, all ages. Contact phone, 815.722.9470.
Find out the differences between frogs and toads. Meet Will County’s local amphibious residents. Discover their amazing adaptions, preferred habitats and when and where to hear the males calling. Registration is required.
Longhouse Living: noon-2 p.m. April 29, May 5, May 23, June 1 and June 27, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Free, all ages. Contact Phone: 815.886.1467. Drop by to learn about Native American longhouses and the the daily lives of the Potawatomi. Drop in anytime between noon and 2 p.m. Registration is not required.
Lake Renwick Bird Viewings: 8 a.m.-noon Saturdays May 1-June 26, Lake Renwick Heron Rookery Nature Preserve, Plainfield. Free, all ages. Contact phone, 815.886.1467.
The only way to see herons, egrets, cormorants and, possibly, a bald eagle while the preserve is closed for nesting season through Aug. 15 is to attend a viewing program. Volunteers and staff will be on hand to assist. Bring your own binoculars or spotting scope. Registration is not required. Park in the Renwick Road lot. Dogs and bicycles are not permitted in the nature preserve.
Wildflower Hike: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, May 1, Four Rivers Environmental Education Center, Channahon. Free, all ages. Contact phone, 815.722.9470.
This leisurely 1-mile hike will include many stops so participants can learn about and photograph the preserve’s many beautiful spring wildflower species. Register by Friday, April 30.
Wildflower Photography Hike: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Sunday, May 2, Messenger Woods Nature Preserve, Homer Glen. Free, ages 16 or older. Contact phone, 708.946.2216.
Start at the preserve’s Hawthorn Grove Shelter to briefly learn what makes this preserve so special each spring. Then hike with a naturalist and take photos along the way. This program is recommended for people with any type of camera, smartphones through digital SLRs and will focus on technique and composition, not camera operation. Registration is required.
Living History Encounter – Wool: noon-3 p.m. Sunday, May 2, Isle a la Cache Museum, Romeoville. Free, all ages. Contact phone, 815.886.1467.
Learn about wool, 18th-century style! Check out wool carding and drop spindling. See spinning wheels, knitting and more. During Living History Encounters, you may find cooks, seamstresses, voyageurs, soldiers or craftsmen sharing their talents. Drop in anytime between noon and 3 p.m. Registration is not required.
For more information on the Forest Preserve District of Will County, visit ReconnectWithNature.org.
Forest Preserve District of Will County Press Release