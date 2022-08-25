LeAnn Rimes Wants To End The ‘Shame’ Around Women’s Bodies

(Photo by Josh Brasted/FilmMagic)

LeAnn Rimes recently opened up about her feelings about women’s sexuality and bodies and what she feels needs to happen in regard to these topics.

LeAnn said, “There’s such a narrative around women as we age, how we can become disposable.”

She continued, “That narrative is slowly changing, but I believe women like myself can lead an example of how vibrant life can be. Jane Fonda is on my vision board!”

She added, “We go into all these emotions that we’re told aren’t polite.”

Rimes continued, “I want to talk about real things- aging and menopause and periods and sex. I want to see women as powerful and contributing to this world and sharing their wisdom. It’s time to make a shift.”