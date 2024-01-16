LeAnn Rimes Undergoes Surgery To Remove Precancerous Cells

LeAnn Rimes recently revealed that she had surgery to remove precancerous cells after having abnormal pap smears for years.

She said, “I think it’s an important reminder to get our annual screenings in order to catch changes that may be taking place within the body early on.”

She continued, “In fact, I’ve had abnormal paps since I was 17 and through regular pap smears and colposcopies, my doctors have been keeping an eye on any cellular changes that could be taking place.”

She added, “After my latest abnormal pap smear and colposcopy revealed that I had high-grade cervical dysplasia, I consulted with my doctor and we jointly decided that a LEEP procedure would be in my best interest in order to remove the high-grade, abnormal, precancerous cells.”

