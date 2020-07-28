LeAnn Rimes Says Proposed Dental Law Is Unfair to Low-Income Families
(Photo by Amy Sussman/Invision/AP)
LeAnn Rimes is fighting a proposed dental law, which she sees as unfair for low-income families.
The Dental Practice Act is a bill which requires anyone who tries to get direct-to-customer services – like teeth whitening or aligners – would have to go in for an x-ray, before reaching out to a tele-health service.
Rimes argues that families would risk getting COVID-19 if they had to go into the dentist, before receiving assistance through a tele-service.
Kerry Washington sent a letter to California State senator Steve Glazer, which successfully removed the in-person visit.. But Rimes says the x-ray requirement still forces it.
Rimes urges Glazer to vote “no” when the bill comes up (for approval into law), so that people wouldn’t forego dental procedures, altogether.
