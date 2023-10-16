LeAnn Rimes Mourns The Death Of Her Stepfather

LeAnn Rimes recently paid tribute to her stepfather after he passed away recently and sent a special message about life along with the post.

Rimes said, “Goodbye, Ted. Rest well! Your joy and childlike heart will forever be ingrained on mine.”

She continued, “You encouraged me to be nothing but a kid when I had the whole world of adult expectation on my shoulders. You gave me a space to play and be loved in the fullness of my being and for that, I am forever grateful.”

She added, “I won the lottery when it came to stepdads!!! I love you…forever!”

