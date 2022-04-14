LeAnn Rimes Achieves Personal Health Goal with CMT Awards Appearance

In case you missed it, LeAnn Rimes looked amazing, as she hit the carpet for the CMT Awards, earlier this week (Monday, April 11th). But this wasn’t just a fashion achievement.
It was physical and psychological goal-making, as well.
Rimes has long suffered with psoriasis; and she has shared her struggle on social media, complete with very revealing pictures of the painful condition.
But she’s managing to work past it, to regain her own personal peace and glamor, inside and out.
On her Instagram, she has posted photos of her skin problems, with this caption – quote, “You know when you say something you’ve been holding in for so long, and it’s such a sigh of relief? That’s what these photos are to me. I needed this.”
Rimes is not alone, in her struggle with the skin disorder, as a celebrity. Kim Kardashian has also shared photos of her psoriasis, online. It’s a fairly common chronic, inflammatory skin disease, which is characterized by scaly patches. Cyndi Lauper has opened up, publicly, about her psoriasis; and stars in a TV commercial for one of the treatments.
According to HealthLine.com: “Psoriasis is caused, at least in part, by the immune system mistakenly attacking healthy skin cells. If you’re sick or battling an infection, your immune system will go into overdrive to fight the infection. This might start another psoriasis flare-up. Strep throat is a common trigger.”
At the 2022 CMTs, the glowing country singer looked angelic in a Georges Chakra gown that had a bejeweled bodysuit layered under maxi length white sheer mesh layers, cut-out detailing, asymmetric one-shoulder silhouette, and a silver gem encrusted neckline.
She paired the look with clear heels, a clasped a pearlescent white clutch bag with diamante detailing, and diamond jewelry.
Fans commented on her look on social media – to tell her how beautiful and elegant she looked.