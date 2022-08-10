League Won’t Punish Aaron Rodgers For Ayahuasca Comments

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL isn’t worried about Aaron Rodgers’ recent comments that psychedelic drugs helped him play better. A league spokesman says Rodgers’ use of ayahuasca wouldn’t violate the league’s substance abuse policy and wouldn’t trigger a positive test. Rodgers says he tried the psychoactive drug during a trip to Peru in 2020 – and afterwards enjoyed the “best season of my career”. Should the NFL discipline Rodgers for this? Yes

