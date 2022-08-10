98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

League Won’t Punish Aaron Rodgers For Ayahuasca Comments

August 10, 2022 5:08PM CDT
Share
ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 08: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers throws against the Dallas Cowboys in the second quarter at AT&T Stadium on October 8, 2017 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The NFL isn’t worried about Aaron Rodgers’ recent comments that psychedelic drugs helped him play better.

A league spokesman says Rodgers’ use of ayahuasca wouldn’t violate the league’s substance abuse policy and wouldn’t trigger a positive test.

Rodgers says he tried the psychoactive drug during a trip to Peru in 2020 – and afterwards enjoyed the “best season of my career”.

Should the NFL discipline Rodgers for this?

View Results

Loading ... Loading ...

 

Popular Posts

1

Kellogg's Accidentally Named Its New Waffles after a Filthy Slang Term
2

Tour George Strait’s Ranch in Texas
3

Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
4

“None of it ever comes easy”: “Some of It” marks Eric Church’s longest journey to #1
5

CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard

Recent Posts