Lead Singer of Dixie Crush Passes at Age of 25

The Country Music Family has lost a great performer. WCCQ is sad to learn of the passing of Dixie Crush singer Lindsey Renee. Lindsey Renee Lagestee passed away on Monday due to complications from the accident last Friday. Our thoughts & Prayers go out to Lindsey’s family!
A Go Fund Me Page has been set up to help Lindsey’s family with expenses. Here’s information posted on the bands Facebook Page. That information is listed below:
To our Dixie Crush family, aka the #CrushCrew, thank you so much for the outpouring of love and support these past few days. Some of you may have already heard the terrible news, but It is with the heaviest of hearts, we sadly share that Lindsey Renee passed away on Monday due to complications from the accident last Friday. Our hearts are broken over this senseless tragedy. Information about services is posted below.
Lindsey was a founding member of Dixie Crush back in 2015. From the very beginning, everyone knew she was something special. Her Uncle Tony described her best as a supernova. Above and beyond her beautiful voice, Lindsey just had a way of connecting with every audience leaving an indelible impression. Not only would she give an amazing performance, but after every show, Lindsey would come offstage, take time to meet anyone who wanted to say hi, take pictures, and build friendships.
Over the past 5 years, the band played more than 250 shows. Like a true professional, it made no difference to Lindsey whether we were playing to 40,000 people at Arlington Racecourse, a few thousand people at Parkway Bank Park in Rosemont, a few hundred people at a community festival, or the last 25 patrons at 1:00am at a club, Lindsey cherished every moment on stage and put her heart and soul into every song…every performance.
We in the band and Lindsey’s family are moved and comforted by all the beautiful stories and encounters that you have shared. We’ve received texts and posts from dozens of musicians and soundmen from Chicago to Nashville and beyond who had the chance to work with Lindsey over the years. We received notes, texts, emails, and posts from literally hundreds of friends and fans sharing stories and expressing their sympathy and condolences. The common thread was love. If you have a Lindsey story, please post it and tag Dixie Crush.
Above and beyond being an incredible performer, great friend, and the best bandmate, Lindsey was a loving daughter to Linda and Vaughn, compassionate sister to Lauren, Carrie, and Samantha, adoring aunt to Andrew, Colin, Danielle, Alexander, and Amber, and wonderful girlfriend to Kevin.
Lindsey, you will forever be in our hearts!
One of our close friends has set up a GoFundMe for Lindsey’s family to help with expenses. If you’d like to donate, you can find that link here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/Lindsey-Renee-Lagestee
The information for services and funeral arrangements can be found here: https://www.smitsfh.com/obituary/lindsey-lagestee