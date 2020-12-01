Lawyer who inspired the ABC series 'For Life announces run for Mayor of New York City
ABC/Maarten de BoerIssac Wright Jr., the man who inspired the ABC series For Life, is making a bid for mayor.
Wright announced his candidacy on his website on Tuesday, noting that he is “a champion of change who will return the City of New York to a time of progress and prosperity for ALL of its citizens.”
As For Life fans may recall, Wright served seven years in prison for a wrongful conviction and later became a proxy-lawyer for fellow inmates before proving his own innocence. He was freed in 1996.
In an interview with People, Wright says he promises to “address the racial, economic, environmental, and educational injustices that plague our city’s institutions.”
He also says he’s willing to work with law enforcement to help repair their relationship with the community.
“I understood law enforcement in such a way that I was able to get a law enforcement officer, a veteran, to actually come clean and admit fault, even though he was facing prison time,” Wright says. “The years of dealing with those issues allowed me to take that experience and individually turn an officer around. I think I could do the same thing with the NYPD.”
While Wright says he doesn’t consider himself “a true activist” because he doesn’t “like to do a lot of talking,” he strongly believes he’s up for the challenge of the mayoral office.
“I’ll ask once or twice, and then it’s time to fight,” he said. “That’s the core of my makeup: to fight for what’s right.”
Wright plans to run as a Democrat against Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) in next year’s election.
By Candice Williams
