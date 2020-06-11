Lawyer Running For Will County State’s Attorney Responds To Ballot Challenge
The Joliet lawyer running as a republican to challenge Will County State’s Attorney Jim Glasgow on the ballot this November is responding to a court challenge by attorney Scott Pyles. Pyles claims Rick Munoz is not qualified to be on the ballot as a republican because he pulled a democratic ballot in the 2020 primary. But Munoz says not so fast. Munoz says the state statute that Pyles is citing is for “candidates at a primary election not for anybody else.”
But Pyles told WJOL that under the election law “when you declare and vote as Munoz did as a democrat he is prohibited under the election code to run as a republican for any office.”
A court hearing is set for Friday.