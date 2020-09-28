Lawsuit Could Be Filed Against IHSA For Canceling Fall Sports Due To COVID-19
Student-athletes and their parents are taking legal action against the Illinois High School Association regarding the cancellation of fall sports due to the pandemic. The lawsuit could be filed sometime today. The plaintiff is expected to seek a temporary restraining order against the state’s order to cancel most fall sports, including football, soccer, and volleyball. Supporters of the suit believe not being able to play hurts the athletes’ chances of earning a college scholarship, while affecting their mental health.