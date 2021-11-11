Weather Alert
Let's Take a Mo-ment
Maura Myles
Lawmakers Want Social Media to Let Users See Content Not Shown Them by Algorithms
Nov 11, 2021 @ 12:00pm
Legislation has been introduced, by a group of bipartisan House members, which would require social media companies, like
Facebook
and
Instagram
, to allow users the option of seeing content which isn’t shown to them by algorithms, removing them from what the bill’s sponsors called the “
filter bubble
.”
Republican
Rep. Ken Buck
, who co-introduced the measure with Democratic
Rep. David Cicilline
, said, “
Consumers should have the option to engage with internet platforms without being manipulated by secret algorithms driven by user-specific data
.”
Learn more, here: (
Reuters
)
