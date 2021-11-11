      Weather Alert

Lawmakers Want Social Media to Let Users See Content Not Shown Them by Algorithms

Nov 11, 2021 @ 12:00pm
Legislation has been introduced, by a group of bipartisan House members, which would require social media companies, like Facebook and Instagram, to allow users the option of seeing content which isn’t shown to them by algorithms, removing them from what the bill’s sponsors called the “filter bubble.”
Republican Rep. Ken Buck, who co-introduced the measure with Democratic Rep. David Cicilline, said, “Consumers should have the option to engage with internet platforms without being manipulated by secret algorithms driven by user-specific data.”
Learn more, here:  (Reuters)
