      Weather Alert

Lawmakers Taking On Issues In Unemployment System

Apr 14, 2020 @ 2:01pm

Several Lawmakers took aim at the issues Illinois citizens are having with the state’s unemployment system.  GOP House Leader Jim Durkin, and Representatives Grant Wehrli and Mike Marron held a press conference on Zoom yesterday to discuss problems with the Illinois Department of Employment Security.  Durkin criticized the limited answers people are getting about their benefits.  Werhli expressed his frustration with what he called Governor J.B. Pritzker’s lack of oversight of the IDES.  Representative Mike Marron said urgent action is required to meet the needs of Illinois’ unemployed.

Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands
Country Dancing