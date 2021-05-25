      Weather Alert

Lawmakers Still Debating Redistricting, Hearings To Come

May 25, 2021 @ 12:48pm

Illinois lawmakers are continuing to debate redistricting in the state. Democrats announced their proposed districts for the House and Senate Friday, while GOP members are comparing the maps to Kindergarten artwork. Redistricting committees in both chambers have four hearings this week, leaving little time for the public to review the maps. Republicans fear Democrats will “ramrod” the maps through the House and Senate before next Monday’s scheduled end of session.

