Lawmakers Propose Election Reform Bill To Create More Trust

May 7, 2021 @ 12:02pm

Illinois lawmakers are proposing election reform measures that will create more trust in the process. A new Senate bill aims to provide more transparency about the election process. Sangamon County Clerk Don Gray spoke with GOP senators yesterday at the Statehouse about his support for the Election Standardization Act. The bill requires an audit of mail-in ballots at five-percent of election offices after every election. It also means authorities must post vote-by-mail processing procedures on their website.

