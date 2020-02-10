      Weather Alert

Lawmakers At Capitol Continuing To Tackle Corruption

Feb 10, 2020 @ 11:42am

Lawmakers at the Illinois Capitol are continuing to tackle corruption. Current and former inspectors general appeared before the Joint Commission on Ethics and Lobbying Reform Thursday to describe ways to hold lawmakers accountable for their actions. The goal of the commission is to close any loopholes in the state’s ethics codes. The commission was formed after federal corruption investigations involving a former state Senator and former state Representative became public.

