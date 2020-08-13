      Weather Alert

Lawmakers Approve Illinois Mask Mandate Enforcement Rule

Aug 12, 2020 @ 8:29pm

Illinois’ mask requirement now has more teeth. A panel of lawmakers yesterday approved Governor JB Pritzker’s mask enforcement rules. Those rules will have businesses handle enforcement, and also face fines if customers don’t wear masks. The vote from the panel was split on party lines, with Republicans voting against it. One of Illinois’ largest business groups, the Illinois Retail Merchants’ Association, said the new rule puts small business owners and their workers in ‘harm’s way.’

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again