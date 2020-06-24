Lauv releases surprise EP, ‘Without You’
Kevin ChenLauv‘s been very productive while in quarantine: He’s just released a surprise EP.
Without You is a four-track project written and produced during quarantine with a variety of collaborators. He’s also dropped an at-home video for the project’s lead track, “Dishes.”
The video features Lauv in his kitchen, surrounded by stacks of dishes, singing about how great it was when his significant other was there with him. A line from the song gives the EP its title.
“Dishes in the kitchen/Dancin’ in the rain/You singin’ in the shower/Your hair stuck in the drain,” he sings. “A party on the weekend/And everyone is here/But it feels so weird, without you.”
The other songs on the EP include “Mine (You Can’t Find Love in Mollywood),” “Miss Me (Demo),” and “Love Somebody.”
Lauv is also continuing his video series and podcast called Breaking Modern Loneliness, a discussion of relationships, mental health and technology. Each episode features Lauv and a guest discussing a different topic. You can find it everywhere podcasts are available, and on YouTube.
By Andrea Dresdale
