Lauren Daigle to perform ‘Look Up Child”s title track on ‘Today with Hoda & Jenna’
Garrett LobaughLauren Daigle will premiere a special stripped-down version of “Look Up Child” — the title track of her Grammy-winning album — tomorrow on NBC’s Today with Hoda & Jenna.
“This song is about how to stay light in heavy times and I hope it brings some light to everyone’s day,” Lauren notes in a statement.
While in quarantine, Lauren’s been hosting her own podcast, Daigle Bites, and she just designed a new line of merch themed around her chart-topping hit “You Say.” It includes tees featuring lyrics from the song.
By Andrea Dresdale
