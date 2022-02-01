Lauren Atkins Deals With Nightmare Hair Combing Mishap

Thomas Rhett’s wife found herself in a pickle when she had a hair-combing mishap. Her daughters, Willa and Ada were trying to make mom look “pretty” by curling her hair, however, Lauren Atkins, had her hair so tangled in a comb that she had to call in help. Atkins took to Instagram to share videos of her “entanglement,” with her mother-in-law and two friends, April and Elbia coming to the rescue. Atkins had to have the comb cut away from her hair in order to free herself. In the end, Atkins only lost a little bit of hair in the process, she ended her ordeal with thanks to fans who suggested tips to help detangle her hair, “thanks for ALL of y’all’s ideas and encouragement, here’s the play by play just in case any of y’all find yourselves in the same predicament,” said Atkins. Have you ever had your hair so tangled you had to cut it? Share your story.