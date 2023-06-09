Lauren Alaina’s ‘Unlocked’ features a playful duet with Lainey Wilson

The wait for new Lauren Alaina music is finally over.

Lauren’s brand new EP, Unlocked, has arrived. The six-song set includes the previously released “A Walk In The Bar” and “Hangovers,” as well as a sprightly and cheeky duet with Lainey Wilson (“Thicc As Thieves”).

“I’m so proud to have Unlocked out in the world today,” shares Lauren. “Five years ago, I don’t know that I would’ve cut any of these songs; it took slowing down, getting to know myself, digging deep in the writing room, and living some life to bring me to this place with this new music.”

“I feel like I’ve fully embraced and stepped into who I am as a woman, an artist, a songwriter, and I’m so excited for my fans to get to step into this next chapter with me,” she adds.

Unlocked is Lauren’s debut project with her new label home, Big Loud Records. Prior to that, she was signed to Universal Music Group Nashville for almost 11 years, before departing in April 2022.

Here’s the track list for Unlocked:

“A Walk In The Bar”

“Hangovers”

“Don’t Judge A Woman”

“Smaller The Town”

“Like Her”

“Thicc As Thieves” (feat. Lainey Wilson)

