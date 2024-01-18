98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lauren Alaina’s all smiles at bachelorette party

January 18, 2024 1:00PM CST
Share
Terry Wyatt/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina recently rounded up her bridesmaids for a bachelorette party ahead of her as-yet-unannounced wedding day.

The “Road Less Traveled” singer took to Instagram to share a Reel highlight of the celebration.

“The definition of thicc as thieves. These amazing women gave me the perfect weekend to celebrate changing my last name,” Lauren captioned the Reel, which included a snippet of her song Just Wanna Know That You Love Me” and clips of the ladies’ brunch time, karaoke and laughter-filled moments together. 

“POV: you just had the best bachelorette weekend surrounded by 17 of the most amazing women that you met in all different seasons of life but all came together for your fav season yet,” Lauren added in the Reel’s onscreen text. 

Lauren announced her engagement to fiancé Cam Arnold onstage at the Grand Ole Opry in November 2022.

On the music front, Lauren’s latest project is her six-song Unlocked EP, which arrived in June and includes the Lainey Wilson-assisted “Thicc as Thieves.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Don't Kill Yourself, Shoveling Snow
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Should You Warm Up Your Car in the Winter?
3

EAT SMARTER NOT HARDER: Winter Scenery and Images Make Us Crave THIS
4

FRISKY FRIDAY FUN: Luke Bryan Offers Sensible Yet Sizzling Advice for Couples...
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Are You Too Old to Shovel Snow?

Recent Posts