Lauren Alaina Ties The Knot To Cam Arnold In Nashville

NAPA, CALIFORNIA – APRIL 26: Singer Lauren Alaina performs on Day 2 of Live In The Vineyard Goes Country at the Uptown Theatre on April 26, 2023 in Napa, California. (Photo by Steve Jennings/Getty Images)

‘American Idol’ Alum Lauren Alaina married Cameron Arnold over the weekend after four years of dating at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in Nashville, Tennessee.

The pair exchanged vows in front of 450 guests, including Jason and Brittany Aldean, Hardy and Dan + Shay’s Shay Mooney.

Lauren said, “Here’s the funny thing: I wanted a small wedding, and Cameron wanted a big wedding, So we compromised and had a 450-person guest list. I think it’s just a reflection of how fortunate we are. We have a lot of people who love us, and we love a lot of people.”

What’s the biggest wedding you’ve ever attended?