      Weather Alert

Lauren Alaina Reveals: ‘Struggles With Depression’ Inspired her New Album

Aug 31, 2021 @ 11:15am
WCCQ's Roy Gregory backstage with Lauren Alaina at RiverEdge Park in Aurora in 2016

Lauren Alaina has faced many ups and downs, just in the past couple of years; and, like all of us she’s dealt with emotions, during the pandemic, which she has now channeled into her new album, Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.

Alaina recently admitted to ET that she dealt with depression, particularly at the onset of the pandemic.  She says it was her love of writing – and puppies – which helped the American Idol alum overcome.

Sitting Pretty on Top of the World is about being a woman and the struggles I have faced being a woman, you know, very public breakups to thinking I was never gonna be in a relationship again to hoping for a future and feeling hopeful,” said Alaina.

Lauren is giving fans a peek into her world, not only with the album but her new book, Getting Good at Being You, where she opens up about her eating disorder.

Fans will even get to see Lauren test her acting chops in the Hallmark movie, Roadhouse Romance, which premieres on September 11th.

TAGS
#AmericanIdol #Depression #EatingDisorder #ET #Hallmark #LaurenAlaina
Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FACT: It IS Possible to Recover Your Relationship after an Affair. Here's How.
See Runaway June!
Single Mom Can't Afford a Gift for her Son's 5th Birthday - So She Literally MAKES his Wish Come True
Win Tickets to Jordan Davis!
Tim McGraw Describes the Moment He Got Sober and Just How Faith Hill Inspired It
Connect With Us Listen To Us On