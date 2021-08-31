Lauren Alaina Reveals: ‘Struggles With Depression’ Inspired her New Album

Lauren Alaina has faced many ups and downs, just in the past couple of years; and, like all of us she’s dealt with emotions, during the pandemic, which she has now channeled into her new album, Sitting Pretty on Top of the World.
Alaina recently admitted to ET that she dealt with depression, particularly at the onset of the pandemic. She says it was her love of writing – and puppies – which helped the American Idol alum overcome.
“Sitting Pretty on Top of the World is about being a woman and the struggles I have faced being a woman, you know, very public breakups to thinking I was never gonna be in a relationship again to hoping for a future and feeling hopeful,” said Alaina.
Lauren is giving fans a peek into her world, not only with the album but her new book, Getting Good at Being You, where she opens up about her eating disorder.
Fans will even get to see Lauren test her acting chops in the Hallmark movie, Roadhouse Romance, which premieres on September 11th.