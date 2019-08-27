Lauren Alaina Pushes Back Chicago Tour Date for ‘Dancing With The Stars’
Since joining the cast of ABC’s Dancing With The Stars, Lauren Alaina has pushed back the start of her headlining That Girl Was Me Tour. Originally set to begin this fall, Lauren has announced plans to kick things off with two nights in Nashville on Janaury 15th and 16th with special guest Filmore.
Lauren shared the new dates on Instagram writing in part, “This was THE hardest decision ever, but my team and I have decided to postpone the #ThatGirlWasMeTour to do Dancing With The Stars. After talking to a few of my friends who have been on the show, I realized I couldn’t give the show and the tour 100% . . . I am SO sorry for any inconvenience this causes to those of you who may not be able to make the new dates. I hope I can make it up to you somehow. I’m so thankful for your support in this crazy journey we are on. I love y’all so much! Ps: This decision will be very embarrassing if I get out the first week, so please vote for me. Lol.”
The new season of DWTS will premiere on September 16th at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.
Here are the That Girl Was Me Tour dates:
Jan. 15 Nashville, Tenn.
Jan. 16 Nashville, Tenn.
Jan. 18 Indianapolis, Ind.
Jan. 23 Columbia, Mo.
Jan. 24 Rosemont, Ill.
Jan. 25 Warrendale, Pa.
Jan. 27 New York, N.Y.
Jan. 30 Boston, Mass.
Feb. 1 Columbus, Ohio
Feb. 6 Richmond, Va.
Feb. 8 Atlanta, Ga.
* Additional Dates to be Announced