Lauren Alaina Pays Homage to Her Late Grandfather at Opry

(Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Lauren Alaina recently introduced the partnership between the Grand Ole Opry and Bush’s Baked Beans in a full-circle moment that honored her late grandfather.

Alaina’s grandfather was her “buddy,” and Bush’s Baked Beans were his favorite. This was the first connection Lauren had to the special moment.

Secondly, Alaina waited tables as a teenager, and at the restaurant, she sang. Her grandfather brought his girlfriend to see her sing. That day she sang, “You Ain’t Woman Enough (To Take My Man),” which Alaina sang for this special ceremony.

The icing on the cake was the ability to introduce the famous Bush’s Beans Spokes-Dog, Duke, to the audience.