Lauren Alaina Left Speechless After Surprise Visit From Future Father-In-Law

Lauren Alaina started her North American tour with Pentatonix and got a surprise visit before performing.

In a video posted to her Instagram, the songstress is seen walking off her tour bus, greeted by her future father-in-law. Alaina looked shocked as he said, “Hey Lauren, how you doin’?”

She glanced around, checking for anyone else, before he chuckled and reassured her, “It’s only me.” Alaina’s eyes teared up with joy as she hugged him tightly.

Alaina’s heartfelt moment with her future family member was captioned, “Haven’t seen him in so long. He drove 4 hours to watch me sing for 40 minutes.”

What is the nicest thing your in-laws have done for you?