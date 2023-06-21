98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Lauren Alaina hits downtown with “Hangovers”

June 21, 2023 2:30PM CDT
Danielle Del Valle/Getty Images

Lauren Alaina has rolled out a new live performance of her song “Hangovers.”

The video is the latest installment of Lauren’s Unlocked: Downtown Sessions series on YouTube. Prior to this, Lauren shared performances of “A Walk In The Bar” and “Don’t Judge A Woman.”

All three tracks are featured on Lauren’s Unlocked EP, which dropped in early June. The six-song set also includes the Lainey Wilson-assisted “Thicc As Thieves.”

