Lauren Alaina & Fiance Alex Hopkins Split, End Engagement

After six years Country singer Lauren Alaina and her fiance Alex Hopkins are calling off their engagement. The couple have been dating since high school and Hopkins supported Alaina through health and family issues.

Alaina has dealt an eating disorder, her parents divorce and the death of her step-father. She went on a social media break shortly afterward and returned to break the break-up news to fans.

“While we still have love for each other, we’ve grown into very different people over the last six years. We are now in a place where we are each looking forward to starting our own fresh, new chapters of our lives,” Alaina wrote on Instagram. Alaina assured fans that she “still has love” for Alex, the couple got engaged last July. Here’s the complete story from Taste of Country.